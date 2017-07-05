× Three dead, four injured following police chase, crash in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are dead and four others injured in Savannah, Georgia after an alleged shooter led police on a chase before crashing.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened, but WSAV said one of their reporters was in the area around 1 a.m. Wednesday when the shooting occurred.

He said it all started when a white SUV pulled up outside the Tree House bar and someone inside opened fire.

The alleged suspect then led police on a chase before crashing on Bay Street.

WSPA reported the three individuals killed were involved in that accident.

One of the victims injured in the shooting is expected to be okay, the news station added.