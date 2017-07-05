× Thief steals police recruit’s duty belt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police recruit is the victim of theft after someone reportedly stole his service weapon from his car.

The theft happened sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. the following morning in the parking area of the Arium apartment complex.

Authorities didn’t find any indication the vehicle had been forced open.

The thief took off with a police duty belt, handcuffs, a gun holster with a blue gun and an empty can of pepper spray.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.