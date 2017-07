× Severe weather alert issued for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for counties in the WREG viewing area.

Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale and Haywood counties are all under the alert until noon.

At 11:08 a.m., the storm was located over the Nutbush area and was moving northeast at 40 miles per hour.

The main threat associated with this storm are wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.