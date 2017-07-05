Round two of ride of tears moves through Memphis neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --Riding slow, turning heads, and stopping people in their tracks, it’s the funeral procession activists

say people can expect if the killing doesn’t stop.

"My niece was killed in the Arbors apartments shot in her head, left in the car she was 17 years old," said community activist Diamond Mourning.

For every person taking part in the ride of tears the reason for getting in the hearse is different, and while this might be the second ride the wheels in this procession won’t stop until the guns are silenced in the city.

"This will not be the last ride we are going to continue to ride until we see a change in Memphis," said community activist Kenny Lee.

Each time focusing on different neighborhoods. Today it was Hickory Hill, South Memphis, and West wood. These activists say they hear the people loud and clear and they are headed to their streets.

"We’ve reached out to elected officials who have, just refused to respond to us," said Lee.

The goal of each ride is to wake up the city before it’s too late by chipping away at consciousness and bringing change.

"Its bigger than us just stop pointing the finger and get busy," said Stevie Moore with Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives founder.

They say every march, every rally, and every ride counts when it comes to bringing Memphis together and stopping the killing.

Organizers hope to hold their next ride in two weeks.