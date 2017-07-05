× Reward offered in Tipton County murder, shooting cases

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are offering a $2,500 reward for information in two unsolved cases in Tipton County.

Both crimes happened on the same day within several hours of each other, but authorities said they don’t know if they are connected.

The first happened around 2 a.m. on Randolph Road near Highway 59 West.

Two juveniles said they were driving down the street when another car pulled up behind them and began shooting, hitting one of the teens.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.

Three hours later and about a mile down the road, first responders were called to a fire at the home of 81-year-old Joseph Roman.

Investigators said the man was murdered prior to the fire.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department is offering up to $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest in either of these cases.

If you can help, call the Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 475-3300.