Police searching for a man in a string of robberies armed with a knife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man armed with a knife who robbed two business on the Fourth of July.

Police said he hit the Family Dollar Store on Jackson near Ayers in North Memphis just before 5:30 yesterday afternoon.

He held a person at knifepoint and demanded money from the register.

About an hour later, the same suspect walked into the Taco Bell on Popular Near Belvedere in Midtown.

Police say he held workers at knifepoint and took cash from the register.

No victims or injuries were reported.

MPD said he is left in a gold or tan Nissan Altima.

If you have information about this wanted individual call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.