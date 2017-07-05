× Police release new information in weekend homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New information was released by police in a recent homicide.

Authorities said Kenneth Sprague was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of Mineral.

His son had stopped by to see his father when he discovered the 38-year-old unresponsive on the living room floor with several knife wounds.

He had just spoken with the victim late the night before.

Police said there were items missing from the home, but didn’t release any specifics.

No arrests have been made.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.