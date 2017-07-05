× NWS issues alert for parts of the WREG viewing area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued an alert for several counties in the WREG viewing area.

Crockett, Haywood and Madison counties are all under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6 a.m.

Weather experts said wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are possible with this system along with flash flooding.

The agency also said they can not rule out a few strong thunderstorms or even an isolated severe thunderstorm Wednesday.

