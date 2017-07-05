× MPD investigating early morning shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after receiving reports of a shooting in Orange Mound.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Haynes Street.

According to police, a fight broke out concerning alleged stolen property.

As fists were flying, the brother of one of the individuals involved pulled out a gun and shot a woman once before fleeing the scene.

That victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

WREG was told officers have identified the suspect and know where he lives, but have not located him at this time.

Several others have also been detained in connection to the shooting.