MPD investigating armed robbery at Hickory Hill pharmacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are in custody and police are searching for a fourth suspect following an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Hickory Hill.

Police say the men held up the CVS Pharmacy at Winchester Rd. & Kirby Pkwy. around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers had just received the call when they spotted the suspects coming out of the business.

The suspects started running when they saw the officers.

One suspect was quickly arrested behind the Winchester Farmer’s Market.

Two others were taken into custody across the street at World Overcomers Church.

The fourth suspect managed to escape.

Two MPD officers suffered minor injuries while taking the suspects into custody — but they’re going to be OK.

If you have any information on the suspect that’s still at large, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.