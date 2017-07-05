Monday marks one year anniversary of historic bridge protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --Monday marks the anniversary of the day protestors shut down the Hernando-Desoto Bridge.

That protest was prompted by two officer-involved shooting deaths involving black men.

The frustrations boiled over here in Memphis in the form of demonstrators providing city leaders with a list of demands.

Those requests include hiring Michael Rallings as police director.

Getting more funding for African American businesses, more funding for youth empowerment programs and providing sensitivity training for officers.

City leaders and police say they've met all of those requests.

The bridge brought people together for a historic moment but now protesters say the city is more divided than ever.

"When we closed that bridge down it was for a purpose," said Diamond Mourning.

A purpose that some didn't really comprehend but were willing to join the cause.

"As they stood there not understanding, those were numbers that mattered and for that brief second that we all came together to stand for something instead of falling for anything," added Mourning.

In the days following the protest Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and other city leaders held a town hall meeting to address some issues like rewarding African American businesses more contracts, more opportunities for youth, and sensitivity training for Memphis police.

While many agree shutting down the bridge got the ball rolling, they say the battle is far from over.

"We already did the bridge once that's history can't nobody take that from us, why would we repeat the same thing," said community activist Frank Gottie.

Activists are planning another march on Sunday, July 9 for the bridge anniversary.

This time they plan to march to city hall with children and solutions instead of demands.