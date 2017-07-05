× Mississippi company ordered to pay back the state nearly $5 million

TUNICA CO., Miss. — The Mississippi State Auditor is ordering GreenTech Automotive Inc. to back the nearly $5 million dollars owed with interest and investigative costs.

The Office of the State Auditor issued a formal demand of over six million to Charles Wang, President and CEO of GreenTech Automotive Inc., which includes the remedies for failure to perform, interest, and recovery costs.

According to a release from the state auditor GreenTech Automotive received a three million dollar loan from the Mississippi Development Authority on behalf of the Mississippi Incentive Financing Revolving Loan Program.

As well as two million dollar loan from Tunica County in order to secure land for the company’s production facility.

The release said that GreenTech Automotive agreed to invest sixty million dollars into Tunica County and create three-hundred and fifty new full-time jobs.

None of which have yet to be fulfilled.