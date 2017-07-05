Mark your calendars now for the Lauderdale County Tomato Festival!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. -- Mark your calendars now for the 34th Annual Lauderdale County Tomato Festival!

The family fun event will have plenty of food, carnival rides, live music and even a petting zoo for the little ones to enjoy.

To get you pumped up for the festival, Robert Tims, the Tomato Farmer of the Year, and Susan Worlds with the Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce stopped by to show us how to make a delicious Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Macaroni Salad you're sure to love.

Ingredients

• 2 cups elbow macaroni

• 1 1/4 cups mayonnaise

• 5 teaspoons white vinegar

• 1 1/4 cups diced celery

• 1 large tomato, diced

• 5 green onions, finely chopped

• 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

• 1 (16 ounce) package bacon

Directions

1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water until chilled. Transfer macaroni to a large salad bowl.

2. Stir mayonnaise, vinegar, celery, tomato, green onions, Cheddar cheese, salt, and black pepper into macaroni until thoroughly combined. Cover and chill salad at least 2 hours.

3. Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on paper towels. Let bacon cool; crumble when cooled.

4. Mix bacon into macaroni salad to serve.