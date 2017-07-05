× Lab explosion prompts investigation at Eglin Air Force Base

PENSACOLA, Fl. — Officials say there has been an explosion at the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

No injuries have been reported, but some areas inside and outside of the base were evacuated.

Eglin officials said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the explosion happened at the McKinley Climatic Lab just before 10 a.m.

A”shelter in place” was order for part of the base, which is located outside Pensacola, but was lifted around noon.

The source of the smoke has been identified as methyl chloride, and officials urged people to avoid contact with it.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.