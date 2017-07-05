× Car full of propane tanks driven into apartment, explodes

FT. PIERCE, Fl. — A bystander captured the moment a car explodes inside an apartment building.

It was driven by a man who police said was targeting a woman inside Apartment B.

“He intended to do damage,” said Ed Cunningham with the Fort Pierce Police Department. “He raced his car into this apartment where five people were, intending to kill them, blow the place up, or create some kind of havoc.”

Also inside was the woman’s three-year-old child.

Kathy Toledo and her husband saw the immediate aftermath of the crash and a fast growing fire.

“My husband ran over with a fire extinguisher to try to put the fire out.”

Pablo Toledo raced to save an elderly woman gripping the rail upstairs.

“She wouldn’t move, like she wouldn’t let go of that railing. So, I just ran up there and grabbed her.”

Another neighbor, Chris Garcia, was in a next door unit.

“I heard the impact. It was pretty hard. Shook the house, vibrated the couch, the walls. Everything.”

He grabbed his wife and children.

Moments later while Kathy was recording the car blew up.

Police said the driver, 31-year-old Carl Philbert died on scene.

Authorities said he and the woman inside got into a fight before showing up at the apartment complex.

He reportedly didn’t like something he saw.

They added Philbert has a history of domestic trouble with the woman.