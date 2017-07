× Brother accidentally shoots older sister in the leg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to an accidental shooting at the 2400 block of Sandpiper.

MPD responded to a wounding call at around 1 pm.

Police say an 11-year-old boy was playing with a gun when he accidentally fired a shot that hit his 12-year-old sister in the leg.

The victim has been transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.