Batesville man won’t face charges after shooting teen burglar

BATESVILLE, Miss. – Batesville police say a man will not face criminal charges after he opened fire on two 17-year-olds who broke into his wife’s business Wednesday morning, striking one in an ear.

Edith Cole said this was the fourth time her business, Cole’s Sundry Grocery Store, has been broken into.

After the most recent burglary Sunday night, she said her husband, Farris, decided to camp out in the store overnight.

“He was determined to catch them ‘cause he said he (wasn’t) gonna let it keep going on,” said Cole.

He found both teens stealing candy after tumbling down through a hole in the ceiling around 5 a.m. He had both teens lie on the ground until police arrived.

“He said one of the guys kept trying to go in his pocket and he asked him, ‘What are you doing?’”

It turned out one of the teens was armed with a gun.

When the teen wouldn’t stop fidgeting with it, Farris Cole told WREG he shot him in the ear.

“At first he said he thought he had killed them, but then he started hollering about, ‘You shot me in my ear,’” Cole’s wife said.

The injured teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both teens face burglary charges, but Batesville police say Cole will not be charged in the shooting.

“Do what you can protect your property. Not saying always do this, but do what you got to do to protect your property,” said Chief Deputy Kerry Pittman.

Names of the suspects were not available since both are juveniles.