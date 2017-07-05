× Arrests made in a Kay Jewelers burglary

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police arrested two people accused of stealing jewelry from Kay Jewelers in Southaven.

SPD arrested 25-year-old Derrick Kinds and 26-year-old Cierra Moody last night for Grand Larceny and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony Crime.

The theft happened at Kay Jewelers two weeks ago.

WREG first reported that Bartlett Police was searching for Kinds in connection to the theft of a nearly $10,000 dollar engagement ring in Bartlett.

Police say Kinds will be held for extradition to Tennessee.