× American Red Cross issues emergency call for blood donations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood donations across the Mid-South.

For the past two months the agency has fallen short of its monthly goals, resulting in 61,000 fewer donations.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Joe Zydlo, the External Communications Manager of the Greater Ozarks and Arkansas Blood Services Region. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

To make matters worse, we are still in the midst of the summer months — a time period that routinely proves challenging for blood donation centers across the country.

But you can help.

To schedule an appointment, you can use the free Blood Donor App, visit the American Red Cross website or call 1-800- RED CROSS.

There are also several blood drives planned in the next couple of days:

Church of Christ

916 Bridges

Wynne, Arkansas

July 6 from 1 to 6 p.m.

916 Bridges Wynne, Arkansas July 6 from 1 to 6 p.m. Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas- Fine Arts Building

1000 Campus

West Helena, Arkansas

July 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1000 Campus West Helena, Arkansas July 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Delta Technical College

Horn Lake, Mississippi

July 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. & 2 to 7 p.m.