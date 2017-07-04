× Two injured following West Memphis drive-by at holiday party

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two people are recovering at the Regional Medical Center following a shooting in West Memphis, Arkansas.

WREG was told a group was celebrating around 9 p.m. Monday on North 28th Street when shots rang out.

People inside the home returned fire on the suspects’ car before it took off.

Authorities said that car eventually pulled over on the interstate.

An ambulance picked up a man from that location with a gunshot wound to the hip.

A second man who was inside the home at the time of the shooting also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

No word yet on what led up to the shooting.