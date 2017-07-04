Tipton County street creates large American flag to celebrate the Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLINGTON, Ten-- A Tipton County Street is showing off their patriotism in a big way.

Neighbors got together this week for a block party and painted a giant flag in a yard.

From the sky, you can’t miss the patriotic red, white and blue etched into a family’s yard.

On the ground, it’s the lesson behind the flag bringing these neighbors together.

"This flag represents so much more than what we can even fathom," said J.T. Bragraw.

Bragaw has been organizing Fourth of July gatherings on North Cooper Drive for the last few years.

He uses activities like painting the flag as a reminder to children in the area Independence Day is about much more than cookouts.

"I think in today’s day we lose fact that we’re here for freedom. We’re able to do everything we’re able to do because of people giving their lives for freedom and they forget that. They forget that. This brings it all back to them," he said.

His daughter, nine-year-old Summer lent her hand with the artwork.

"We do it every year and it’s supporting the people in the military and remembering that our country is free. So I can play, be free, play outside, run," she said.

Celebrating the holiday allows those on the street the chance to do what sometimes doesn’t happen enough.

A chance to know get to know their neighbors, while celebrating the country they love.

"I get everybody down here. I get to meet the kids' parents and we all get to mingle. We know where the kids are centralized at, we know what they’re doing at all times so it’s good," said Bragaw.