Surveillance video released of bank robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for the suspects caught on surveillance footage robbing a credit union.

Officers said the incident happened at the Hope Credit Union early Monday afternoon in the 2900 block of Ridgeway.

MPD says a man went to a counter and demanded money from the teller. After the man got the money he left on foot from the credit union heading North.

No arrests have been made.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.