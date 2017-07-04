× Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for several counties in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings and watches for the WREG viewing area.

According to the NWS, Northern Lee, and Southeastern St. Francis county have a flash flood warning in effect until 6:45 pm

Areas that will be impacted are Forrest City, Marianna, Hughes, Madison, Palestine, Widener, Moro, Aubrey, Haynes, Brickeys, New Salem, New Home, Cody, Cottonwood Corner, New Castle, Soudan, Round Pond, Ball Point, Tongin and Raggio.

Weather experts say threats of 60 mph wind gusts.

MLGW reports 17 outages affecting over 3300 customers.

