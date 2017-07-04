× Report: Zach Randolph agrees to two-year deal with Kings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Randolph is reportedly leaving the Bluff City.

Sources told ESPN, the free agent has agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Free agent Zach Randolph has agreed to a two-year, $24M deal with the Kings, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

According to TSN, it’s a better deal then what the 35-year-old had with the Memphis Grizzlies who signed him to $20 million for the same amount of time.

This will also be Randolph’s fifth team to play on since starting his career back in 2001.

He was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers, then jumped around to the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers before finally finding a home in Memphis.