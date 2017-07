× Possible lightning strike sparks house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County home is surrounded by first┬áresponders after a possible lightning strike set it on fire.

The fire started around 6 pm Tuesday in the 4800 block of Royal Run Drive.

Firefighters say the home was possibly struck by lighting as thundershowers moved through the city.

No word yet on if there were any injuries.

Authorities have no released how much damage was caused by the fire.