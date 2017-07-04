Photos released of armed ATM robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for the suspects caught on camera stealing money at a local ATM.

Officers said the incident happened early Friday morning in the 3700 block of Winchester Road.

The victim claimed he was withdrawing cash from the ATM when the suspects pulled up in an older model Ford, jumped out of the passenger’s side and demanded his cash at gunpoint.

No arrests have been made.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.