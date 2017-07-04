× North Memphis shooting suspect identified, arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman accused of shooting an acquaintance inside a home on Avalon in North Memphis has been identified by police.

Lakenya Boyland, 27, turned herself in Monday evening and was charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The woman she shot was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A neighbor described how he tried to console the victim before paramedics arrived.

“I talked to the girl. She was holding her side. She was saying she had been shot and she wasn’t gonna make it,” he said. “I told her I had called the paramedics, they are on the way, but her boyfriend decided he was going to take her on to the hospital.”

Police told WREG Boyland fled the scene after the shooting, but was later taken into custody.