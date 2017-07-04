No help on a holiday? Lakeland man says he couldn’t reach MLGW’s emergency line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Rich Justin says he woke up to cold water this 4th of July.

That's a bit of a hassle on any day, but especially a holiday.

"I went upstairs to check my two, water heaters and there was no noise, so normally you can hear the gas going so there was no fire going," explained Justin.

So, Justin says that's when he went outside to find a newly installed gas meter.

Tags on his door showed MLGW and contractors were at his home Monday.

"When they do that, they had to turn off the gas and since nobody was in my house to let them in, they locked the gas."

Justin says the same happened to a few of his neighbors.

He called the number on the tag and didn't get an answer, because Tuesday was a holiday.

So, he tried another number, hoping to get some help.

Justin said, "So I called the outage line that you call for like power or anything else and I hit the emergency line, I hit the emergency line just because nobody was answering the other ones and to my surprise, nobody answered the emergency line either for like 20 minutes!"

Justin tried the number on the tag again, and followed the prompts for the emergency line while WREG was at his house, just to see if it would work.

Once again, it just rang.

Justin says he knows his case is clearly not an emergency, but worries what would happen if it was.

"If there was a leak or a gas smell!"

Despite what happened with Justin, there is some good news.

News Channel 3 tried calling the same number, 901-820-7878 (then followed prompts for an emergency) later this afternoon and someone answered immediately.

The employee who answered the phone said they're a bit short staffed, but says they've been there all day.

MLGW Spokesperson Gale Carson reiterated their emergency lined is manned 24-7, and she also double checked the line this afternoon, and an employee answered.

Carson says she still plans to report the incident to determine what might have happened with Justin's calls.

WREG asked if there had been a phone problem in the past 24 hours and Carson said she would check into that as well.

MLGW's actual emergency line is 528-4465, which Carson reiterated is for emergencies only.

Justin suggested that MLGW consider not installing on the days prior to holidays, just in case customers run into problems that can't be solved while employees are off.

Justin will have to wait until Wednesday morning to report his gas outage and schedule a time for technicians to come out and restore service.