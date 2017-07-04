Naked man caught on camera spraying pesticides, slapping officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Disturbing video of a naked man attacking a police officer before being tased back in June has just now surfaced.

According to reports, Houston police were already at the rail stop when the train door opened and a naked man sprayed the officers with pesticide.

He then slaps an officer in the face.

Ben Marquina had just got off the metro train when he began recording.

In his video, you can see the suspect, Keith Dean, is then hit twice with tasers before finally complying with police orders.

"Yeah the cop, he showed a lot of restraint after getting punched like that. Crazy."

As commuters went about their day, the officers can be heard calmly talking to Dean, trying to get him to comply.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Dean was charged with two counts of assaulting a public servant.

Authorities said Dean had stolen the pesticide sprayer for a metro grounds crew.