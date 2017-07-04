MPD investigating shots fired into north Memphis home with 7 children inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police said they're investigating who pulled the trigger a fired multiple times at a home where women and children were sleeping.

A woman at the home on Randle Street said seven kids and two adults, including a pregnant woman, were home last week when someone drove by and started firing around 1 p.m.

The victim told police she woke up to what she thought were knocking sounds and then realized it was gunfire.

Police said she rushed to check on the children. Luckily, the bullets hit high in the home and didn't hurt anyone.

Police say they found seven shell casings for two different semi-automatic weapons out front.

A woman who answered the door at the home Tuesday said the residents are still scared and have been sleeping on the floor out of fear.

Police said they tagged the evidence. The victims said they didn’t know who would have a reason to threaten them.