Memphis Police prepare for big Fourth of July crowds

MEMPHIS, Tenn.-- Keeping you safe while you celebrate.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to enjoy the firework show in downtown Memphis Tuesday.

While you and your family are having fun, the Memphis Police Department will be spread out to monitor any potential problems.

This celebration is something the Memphis Police Department has been preparing for weeks.

They’ll have around 200 officers, including those in uniform and undercover, in the area keeping watch, along with the usual Sky Cops. They’re also asking for your help.

The sparkling sights and patriotic sounds of the big Independence Day fireworks show draws a big crowd.

"Just literally tens of thousands of people will be in the downtown area. You know we’ll have close to ten thousand people here on the island itself, and when I look across into downtown Memphis, all I just see is people lining the banks for the Mississippi River. It’s a great night. A great time to be a Memphian celebrating the Fourth of July," said Trey Giuntini, General Manager of the Mud Island River Park.

All the celebrating calls for an added police presence.

"We’re gonna bring everything we can out to be visible and make it as safe as possible," said Colonel Gloria Bullock with the Memphis Police Department.

Planning for weeks, Colonel Bullock says her department has been coordinating with other agencies, like the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol to make sure they have their bases covered.

She’s also asking you for a hand.

"Our driving crime is theft from motor vehicles. All these people come downtown and load up their cars, leave guns in their cars, and we have a lot of people on foot that is walking by, and it’s like shopping. So we strongly advise don’t bring anything or leave anything in your car. It might be good to carpool because of the traffic that’s going to be down here," she said.

She also says travel in groups, try not to walk with your cell phone out so someone can’t grab it and stay in well-lit, well- traveled areas.

"Don’t take little alleys, you know we have a million alleys around Memphis," she said.

To those who decide to break the law.

"We are not going to tolerate any activity or behavior that is going to put anyone in danger," she said.

Trey Giuntini is the General Manager of the Mud Island River Park. He’s been working with first responders on logistics too. On his end, there are some rules too.

"We don’t allow outside fireworks brought in but outside of that you know come in bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the evening," said Giuntini.

MPD is also working with apartment complexes in the area if they have security and cameras to monitor the area as well.