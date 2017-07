× Diver to survive after parachute malfunction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A skydive performance at a Little Rock country club ended horribly Tuesday night.

KARK is reporting a parachute malfunctioned during a Fourth of July skydive performanace.

#BREAKING: Parachute malfunctions during skydive performance at LR Country Club. Part of #4thofJuly festivities. Diver to survive #arnews — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) July 5, 2017

Little Rock Police told a KARK reporter the diver suffered broken bones but has been stabilized.

The incident happened at 7:20 pm.

KARK reports the FAA was contacted to come inspect the equipment.

