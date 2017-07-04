× Corinth children killed in Georgia plane crash

CORINTH, Miss. — Two local 10-year-olds were among the four people killed in a plane crash over the weekend in Georgia.

The Murray County Coroner’s Office confirmed Austin Day and Kinsley Wilson were on board the Piper PA 23 when investigators said it “broke up” mid-air and crashed Saturday evening, WRCB reported.

Their grandparents, Dexter Lee Gresham and Mary Jo Yarbrough of Etowah, Tennessee, were also on board.

The family was reportedly flying back to Tennessee when the crash occurred.

WTVC was told heavy rains that moved through the area may have played a role, but investigators have not released an official cause of the crash.

The Daily Corinthian reported the funerals for both children are being handled by Corinthian Funeral Home.