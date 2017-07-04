Consumer alert: Safety first this 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Meat on the grill, partying on the patio or in the pool, or possibly a few fireworks...there are lots of ways families celebrate on July 4th.

No matter the method, it's important to keep safety first.

Fireworks Safety

Fireworks are of course illegal in Shelby County, but some families nearby might light their own.

Earle Farrell with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office says, keep in mind, some fireworks that look harmless can actually be the most dangerous.

"Sparklers burn at 1200 degrees, it's like holding a welding rod. More than 800 kids went to the emergency room just last year on the 4th of July with sparkler burns," said Farrell.

Because fireworks are illegal in Shelby County, Farrell also adds that if a home catches fire, and investigators learn fireworks were to blame, the homeowner could actually face charges.

Grill Safety

Grills must be cleaned properly ahead of time. Experts say users should also create a three foot safety barrier where no children or pets are allowed.

Farrell also suggests avoiding liquid starter.

"I have a chimney starter, it's a cylinder with a webbing at the bottom, you put newspaper at the bottom, pour your charcoal in the top, light the newspaper and it starts perfectly."

If your family is hosting or going to a pool party, make sure there's plenty of adult supervision. Kids who can't swim should be wearing life jackets or personal flotation devices.

Farrell also reminded us, "No running! How many times do lifeguards tell you no running don't run around the pool!"