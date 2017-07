MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing gentleman with dementia.

William Johnson went missing early Tuesday morning from the 3500 block of Cottonwood.

The family and authorities are concerned as the victim is a paranoid schizophrenic with dementia.

He may not know his way home.

If you spot him, call Memphis police at (901) 545-2677 or Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479.