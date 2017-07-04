Bartlett PD: woman found in pool under ‘suspicious circumstances’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Tenn. -- Bartlett Police said they were investigating a woman found in a pool under "suspicious circumstances" around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

It happened on Bruton Parish Cove off Davies Plantation Road, police told WREG.

Authorities said someone called 911 about a drowning at a party, but when paramedics showed up they called in police to investigate.

Police said the woman was in the intensive care unit fighting for her life Tuesday afternoon.

At the home, the woman who came to the door said she did not think the police would make an arrest. She said her grandson was having people over.

“It wasn’t a party. It's just some people came who weren’t invited. He had some friends here," she said.

WREG asked if she thought the woman would make it.

“I don’t have any idea,” the woman responded.

Neighbors said the grandson of the woman who lives there does have parties from time to time but usually keeps them quiet. That’s why they said they were startled when they heard a loud noise around 1 a.m.

“I heard a boom, nudged my husband and said, 'What is that sound?'" Judy English said.

Police said they’re still investigating and haven't filed any charges.