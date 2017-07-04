5 arrested arrested in raid on alleged drug house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORREST CITY, Ark. – A month-long investigation nicknamed “Operation Green-Go” resulted in five arrests after Forrest City police raided an alleged drug house on South Izard Street last Wednesday.

Police say they recovered 32 pounds of marijuana, one gram of Oxycontin, drug paraphernalia they say was being used to make crack, as well as two high-powered assault rifles.

“It’s just constant, cars in and out, in and out. It’ll be three or four at one time just in and out,” said neighbor Donny Byrd.

Police said it was neighbors’ tips complaining about all the increased traffic in the area that led them to the house.

“And then it got worse and worse and worse and worse and worse and I was like, ‘Yeah, this some drug activity or something going on,’” said another man who didn’t want to be identified.

Police arrested Shida Nicole Barber, Branden Curtis, Juan Antonio Delamora, Oscar Escalante and Epimenio Ruiz.

All five are charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with purpose to deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Of the five suspects, only Barber appears to be from the Mid-South.

Her brother, who didn’t want to be identified, said he doesn’t believe she’s guilty.

“If they found her at the house, maybe she was just over there just hanging out or something. You never know,” he said.

Barber’s brother confirmed she is now out of jail.