Woman taken into custody following Avalon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Avalon.

According to initial reports, the female was rushed to the Regional Medical Center by private vehicle after she was shot by another woman.

Authorities do not know what led up to the shooting, but the suspect has been taken into custody.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is still underway.