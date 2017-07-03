× Two-year-old found safe after kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two-year-old boy is safe and sound after a car thief took him on a wild adventure overnight.

Police say Tkky’ree Mitchell was asleep in the backseat while his father went inside the Jubilee Market on North Watkins in Frayser to get some juice.

While he was inside, someone jumped into his 2008 Kia Sportage and drove off.

Police were in the process of issuing an Amber Alert when officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Warren St. in South Memphis.

Officers found the two-year-old inside. An ambulance was called to the scene to check him out.

Police are still working to identify the suspect.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.