Taxi jumps curb at Boston airport, injuring 10 cabbies

BOSTON, Mass. — A taxi crashed into a group of cab drivers near Boston’s airport on Monday, injuring 10 people in what police said appeared to be a “tragic accident.”

The 56-year-old driver’s vehicle jumped a curb around 1:40 p.m., police said, and struck a group of people gathered at an outdoor break area for cabbies. The area, known as the cab pool, is where drivers wait until they are called to pick up passengers at various locations around Logan International Airport.

A police official said it appears that the driver mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake and that it’s believed to be a case of “operator error.” The person was not authorized to comment on the record and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The crash briefly raised fears of terrorism akin to attacks in Britain and Nice, France. But Massachusetts state police Maj. Frank McGinn said there “does not appear at this time to be any indication of an intentional act, but more just a tragic accident.”

David Procopio, a spokesman for Massachusetts State Police, said that “at this preliminary point in the investigation, there is no information that suggests the crash was intentional.” He said the cab has been seized for further investigation.

The driver, from Cambridge, remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Authorities did not immediately identify him but said he is employed by Metro Cab. An employee who answered the phone at the company declined to comment and would not release any details about the driver.

“He is known to be a very nice gentleman to his peers,” McGinn said. He said the driver has no history of driving violations.

Abdias Pierre, another cab driver, said those injured all appeared to be cabbies. He said drivers play cards and dominoes at tables in the break area.

McGinn said all the injured appeared to be cab drivers.

The injuries ranged from minor to severe, authorities said. Around 4 p.m., McGinn said one was in serious condition and three were in “less serious but significant” condition, while six had “less serious” injuries. They were taken to several hospitals for treatment.

The cab pool was closed after the crash but had reopened by 3:30 p.m. Shortly before the crash, a Twitter account for the cab pool reported there were 300 taxis there.

A spokeswoman for Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns the airport, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.