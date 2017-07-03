× President Trump takes aim at CNN

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is facing mounting criticism as a result of his escalating feud with the media.

Just days after taking aim at MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinsky via social media, the President sent yet another controversial tweet from his Bedminister, New Jersey estate, but this one aimed at CNN.

The battle took yet another turn Sunday after the President tweeted a doctored Wrestlemania video of himself knocking out a man who’s head had been replaced by a CNN logo.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle condemned President Trump’s ongoing war with the media.

“It’s just not the way we oughta be, the coarseness is unacceptable,” said Ohio Governor John Kasich.

“Leaders don’t build themselves up by pushing people down,” added Delaware Senator Tom Carper on Meet the Press.

CNN released a statement saying “It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters.”

Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert defended the tweet after seeing it for the very first time on ABC News‘ “This Week” on Sunday.

“I don’t think anyone would perceive that as a threat I hope they don’t,” said Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert. “I do think that [Trump is] beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to.”

“There’s a lot of cable new shows that reach directly into hundreds of thousands of viewers and they’re really not all very fair to the president. So I’m pretty proud of the president for developing a Twitter and a social media platform where he can talk directly to the American people.”

Twitter told sources the tweet doesn’t violate any of its rules.

Twitter said it considered three factors: the political context of the conversation surrounding the tweet, the various ways it could be interpreted and the lack of details in the tweet itself.

According to its rules, Twitter may suspend an account for a number of reasons, including if the user makes violent threats; attacks people based on race, religion, gender and more; or engages “in the targeted abuse or harassment of others.”

Trump’s tweet has spread like wildfire across the internet. In six hours it received 185,000 retweets, about 300,000 likes and nearly 100,000 comments.

That’s a lot, even for Trump, who has 33 million followers.

The tweet appeared to rally Trump’s base of supporters. A chorus of Twitter users joined him in calling CNN “fake news,” and some posted more violent images.

The development came as GOP leaders continue to try to drum up support for the Senate’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Trump administration officials insisted over the weekend they believe the odds are still high that the Senate will be able to pass health care legislation when it returns to DC next week.