Police investigating homicide in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are working to identify suspects following a deadly shooting at an Orange Mound apartment complex.

Police say a man was shot at the Kimball Cabana Apartments on Kimball Ave. around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition — but police say he died from his injuries about three hours later.

Police detained a “person of interest” for questioning. They do not believe he is the suspect but he may know who the gunman is.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this case.