Police: 5-year-old's shooting death appears to be accidental

JACKSON, Miss. — A 5-year-old from Jackson, Mississippi is dead after authorities say he accidentally shot himself in the face.

Jayden Pempleton was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning from a home on Cromwell Street, WJTV reported.

According to a tweet sent out by Jackson police, the child was dead when he arrived at the hospital.

“We’ve questioned the father of this individual and other people at the house at the time of the shooting. At this time it appears to be an accidental shooting and our hearts go out to the family,” said Commander Tyree Jones of the Jackson Police Department told The Clarion-Ledger.

As of late Sunday evening, no charges had been filed in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.