× NWS issues Flash Flood Watch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of the Mid-South.

Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lawrence, Lee, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, St. Francis, Desoto, Crockett, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, Obion, Shelby and Tipton counties are all under the watch through this evening.

Experts said a slow-moving system heading to the area will produce heavy rainfall in a short amount of time, creating the potential for flash floods.

Anywhere from two to four inches are possible.

The agency said the area could also experience isolated thunderstorms.

The latest watches and warnings can be found here.