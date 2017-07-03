× MPD investigating pair of weekend homicides

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating two homicides that happened on Sunday.

The first took place in the 500 block of Mineral.

The male victim had reportedly been stabbed and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Several hours later, officers were called to the 2800 block of Kimball where a woman said her car had been hit by a man.

Officers located the victim sitting in his car with a gunshots wound.

He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center, but died from his injuries.

There have been 102 homicides so far this year.

Last year, the city was at 115.

No arrests have been made in either of these cases.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.