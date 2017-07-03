Mother of two-year-old in stolen SUV thankful he’s home, police search for thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn.-- Two-year-old Tkky-ree Mitchell is safe.

His father is facing charges and the person who stole the vehicle he was in is wanted.

32-year-old Donald Thomas is facing child neglect charges after he left his vehicle with his child inside to go into a Frayser gas station.

Police say the vehicle was stolen and later discovered abandoned in South Memphis with the toddler inside.

Cassandra Barnes is holding toddler closer as we head into the holiday.

"I hugged him extra tight. Actually, I been hugging him all day. Aint stop hugging him," she said.

Police say little Tkky-ree was in a car when it was stolen from a parking lot just before midnight Sunday.

"It was a scare. So much happenin these days," said Barnes.

Monday afternoon there’s still evidence of the chaotic situation police were dealing with at Jubilee Market off North Watkins. The child’s father, Donald Thomas, told officers he parked his car here just briefly. Ran inside to get some juice and when he came back out he saw his car taking off down the road.

"There was a lot running through my mind. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know what to say," explained Barnes.

Barnes got the news shortly after the vehicle was taken. The next hour and a half were tense.

Thankfully officers received another call an abandoned Kia SUV sitting in the middle Warren Street in South Memphis.

Investigators checked and sure enough, they found Tkky-ree in the vehicle, unharmed.

He was 10 miles from where the vehicle was originally taken.

"They got the baby out. I told them to bring the baby in the house Get him out of this night air and I gave the baby some water and juice," said Sherry Kimbro.

Kimbro lives off Warren. She saw all the commotion by her house and helped out.

Tkky-ree’s mother said grateful for her kindness.

"She was a pretty nice lady and I thank God that she showed up the way she showed up.”

Officers are now searching for whoever stole the vehicle.

While Kimbro has harsh words for the car thief.

She has this message for those with children.

"Do not leave your child in the car. If it’s gonna be a minute do not do it.”

If you have information about this case call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.