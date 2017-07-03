× MLGW customers can now opt out of Share the Pennies program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers can now opt out of the Share the Pennies program which goes into affect for all customers on January 1, 2018.

Those enrolled in the program agree to have their utility bill raised to the nearest dollar in an effort to provide low-income homeowners with grants that will help weatherize their homes.

These efforts will ultimately save energy and money for the homeowner.

For example, a bill that is $74.50 would be rounded up to $75.

The extra 50 cents would be given to the program. It will not cover a person’s utility bill.

MLGW estimated the average person enrolled will donate approximately $11.88 per year to the program.

Those who do not wish to participate can opt out anytime before or after January 1, 2018.

All you have to do is visit the MLGW website and submit the opt-out form.

Customers can also call Customer Care at (901) 544-6549, extension 1262 or visit the nearest MLGW location.

If you would like to apply to receive a grant from the program, click here.

Share the Pennies FAQ