Memphis rapper charged after shooting outside Arkansas club

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Federal prosecutors say 25-year-old Memphis rapper fired a shot at a club in Forrest City that struck a person in the neck.

In a complaint, prosecutors allege that on June 25, Hampton went to Club Envy in Forrest City, Arkansas.

Police explain while Hampton was leaving the club, he thought a person in a car was blocking his way out and after losing his patience, pulled out an AK-style pistol.

The complaint says as the person drove away, Hampton fired a shot that shattered the rear window and hit the driver in the neck.

Police have recovered the gun.

This happened a week before the mass shooting in Little Rock, Ark. on July 2.

In that incident, 25 people were hurt when several people opened fire inside a club where Hampton was performing.

He is not charged in that incident, although Little Rock investigators have said they want to interview Hampton.