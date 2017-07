× Man wanted for stealing a $9500 wedding ring

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett Police are searching for Derrick Kinds for the theft of a $9500 engagement¬†ring.

Police say the ring was stolen from Robert Irwin Jewelers located in Bartlett.

In a release, police say that Kinds may be driving a 1989 gray Chevy Caprice with dents on the driver side front and rear doors.

If you have any information on the suspect contact Crime Stoppers at 901-385-CASH.