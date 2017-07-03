Furry Friend of the Day: Ella

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Furry Friend of the Week is a two-year-old pup named Ella.

She is up for adoption through Memphis Animal Services.

The agency said this doll loves attention and does great on a leash.

The agency said she is heart worm positive, but that can be treated and her adoption fee is only $20 to offset the cost.

She will be spayed, microchipped and up to date on all her vaccines before going home with you.

For more information on how you can adopt Ella or any of the other animals available, contact MAS at (901) 636-PAWS or visit them on Appling City Cove.